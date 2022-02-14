Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dance in the Stands at Super Bowl LVI

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blast at Super Bowl LVI! The happy couple was spotted in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, where they were on hand to watch the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the NBC broadcast, cameras panned to the pair, showing Lopez dancing and Affleck nodding his head, clapping and smiling. At one point, Affleck leaned in and said something to Lopez as he gestured to the field.

The sighting comes shortly after a source told ET that the pair is "madly in love."

"Jen and Ben are doing great," the source said. "... Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it's only a matter of time."

Lopez and Affleck weren't the only A-listers who stepped out for the big game. Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie, were seen masked up and taking in the action from a box.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Kanye "Ye" West, wearing a black mask that covered his whole face, was on hand for the festivities too, sitting next to Tyga and YG.

Usher, Nina Dobrev and Issa Rae also attended the big game.

