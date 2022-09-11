Jennifer Lawrence Talks Motherhood and Dishes About Date Night With Husband Cooke Maroney (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had a parents’ night out at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Saturday, ET caught up with the actress during the premiere of her upcoming film, Causeway where she dished about motherhood.

“Wonderful, thank you,” she told ET’s Rachel Smith about her motherhood journey.

Although she walked the carpet sans Maroney, he was still there to support her for her first film since welcoming their son.

When asked if the outing counted for date night, the 32-year-old quipped, "In the sense that we’ll both be in bed by nine.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actress instead walked the carpet with her co-stars, Linda Emond, Brian Tyree Henry, Lila Neugebauer and Justine Ciarrocchi.

Lawrence and Maroney, 38, tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child, which the actress confirmed was a baby boy named Cy, in 2022.

Last week, Lawrence who is notoriously private about her personal life, opened up for the first time about becoming a mother.

"It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad,” she said inside of Vogue.

Amy Sussman/Getty Image

“Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving," she said. "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?"

She added about the way her son change her perspective about children. "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she revealed.

“Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss."