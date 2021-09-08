Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mom! The 31-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence's rep confirmed the news to People on Wednesday.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in October in Rhode Island, in front of her celebrity pals including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller and more. The couple got engaged in February 2019, after less than a year of dating.

A source told ET at the time that the two had an "instant connection" after meeting through mutual friends. The source described Maroney -- a New York City-based art gallerist -- as "down to earth" as well as "fun, super social and a really hard worker."

"When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends," the source said. "Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source added. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

In June 2019, a source told ET that Lawrence and Maroney were definitely planning to have kids together.

"They both want children and have been discussing starting a family," the source said. "Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

When ET spoke with Lawrence at the Los Angeles premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix that month, she called getting engaged to Maroney an "easy decision."

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence gushed. "It was a very, very easy decision."

Watch the video below for more on the parents-to-be.