Jennifer Hudson Talks the Possibility of Appearing in the 'Sex and the City' Revival (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is ready to bring Louise from St. Louis back to New York City! The 39-year-old Oscar winner famously played Carrie Bradshaw's beloved assistant in the 2008 Sex and the City film.

It was recently announced that the franchise was returning for a new installment on HBO Max titled And Just Like That...

ET's Kevin Frazier asked Hudson at a junket for her animated short film, Baba Yaga, if she would be interested in reprising her role as Louise for the next chapter of Sex and the City.

"I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!" Hudson tells ET.

That being said, she hasn't received any calls from Sarah Jessica Parker and the gang.

"Not yet! But I am interested," she confirms, insisting that she "really" hadn't heard anything yet.

There has long been a call for more diversity in the Sex and the City franchise. Prior to the announcement of the reboot, star Cynthia Nixon appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she talked about recasting the character of Samantha Jones after actress Kim Cattrall said she would "never" return to the franchise.

"I think Sharon [Stone] would be, of course, totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own," Nixon said of one suggestion. "But I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time and I think that would be amazing as well."

One project Hudson can confirm is the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, which has had to move its release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last I heard, it was August, so get ready for it because this is the year of Respect," she declares.

Meanwhile, Hudson's latest project, Baba Yaga, incorporates virtual reality into the filmmaking experience.

"The difference with VR is it puts you right in the middle of the story and invites you to be active in it," Baba Yaga writer and director Eric Darnell tells ET.

"Maybe we can help the audience member reveal something to themselves about themselves," Hudson, who plays Forest, adds.

Baba Yaga will be available exclusively on Oculus Quest Jan. 14.