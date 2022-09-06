Jennifer Hudson Shares What We Can Expect From New Talk Show, Addresses Romance Rumors With Common (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is ready to add a new title to her long list of accomplishments -- daytime talk show host. The 40-year-old will officially make her pivot to host when her eponymous show debuts on Sept. 12, and she's never been more excited.

"Every time I say The Jennifer Hudson Show, I am like, 'I can't believe I am saying that,'" the daytime newbie tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "I love it though 'cause I love people. I love energy. I love hearing people's stories and if you see me walking up the street, I am talking to people, you know? That's what I do, so it's like, go ahead and roll your camera, but I am going to keep talking whether it's on or off."

It was revealed in March that Hudson will be handling her own daytime talk show -- The Jennifer Hudson Show -- that will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. In previously released promos for the series, Hudson promised fans that they'd get "quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun."

The Daytime Emmy-winning team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent -- serve as executive producers and showrunners. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III also executive produce, while Red Table Talk's Shani Black serves as co-executive producer.

Hudson tells ET that she just wants her show to "reflect life," saying that she wants to "meet everyone's human."

"I like real things, so, it will be like every day and the realities of every day," she explains. "I will respond to what's happening in the times. I always say, you looking for me? Well, I am sitting back, watching the world."

At its heart, Hudson says she wants the series to be "a place where everyone can come." The talk show won't simply feature celebrity guests -- the EGOT winner stresses that the "everyday people" are pivotal to her vision. "If I see a talented kid on the street, come sing on my show, you know, or play basketball. It doesn't have to be just music. Everybody has a superpower," she adds. "I want to help people point out their superpowers and then display them as well."

Her journey as a host has been full of Hudson's favorite activities: traveling and talking to people. "I love to see the different lifestyles, I am so intrigued by that," she shares. "And I have been able to see little hints of it through traveling to perform or do a film, but to really get in it, get to the people and learn about their communities and what their favorite restaurants are or what they do in their city, in their town, like, I love that."

But there will be celebrity guests, with Hudson kicking off the premiere of the series with a significant blast from the past. Hudson's first episode will reunite her with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, marking the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.

As for her other guests, the host says she strives to ensure the show is a "comfortable space" for well-known faces to feel that they can be their authentic selves.

"I really want to create a comfortable space to... talk about what you want to talk about, don't talk about what you don't want to talk about," she explains. "A lot of times us as celebrities, when we go in those places, you're put in a vulnerable position. I want them to know they're safe here."

Despite being the host and having her name in the title, Hudson says she doesn't plan to focus on her personal life often, only when she thinks it's necessary.

"The show isn’t about me, it’s about everyone," the actress says.

Hudson can understand how some fans might be intrigued by her personal life -- the actress recently made headlines for sparking dating rumors with fellow musician and Oscar winner Common. The duo co-star in the upcoming action-thriller Breathe, also starring Milla Jovovich, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis and Sam Worthington.

"People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she says when asked about the rumors. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

While she can appreciate viewers wanting to talk about her, she's more concerned with their stories and "sharing the moment with others."

"If you have a moment where you wanna sit and talk about [me], I guess we can do that too sometimes," she says.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres on Sept. 12.