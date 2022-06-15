Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Becoming an EGOT Winner: 'Look What God Can Do'

Jennifer Hudson shared her heartwarming reaction to this week's Tony win that completed her EGOT collection on Wednesday.

"As I said when I won the Oscar, look what God can do," she said in a video posted to Instagram, in which she is still wearing her Tonys dress as a group cheers happily with a multitude of champagne glasses.

Hudson won a Daytime Emmy in 2021 as an executive producer for Baby Yaga. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls in 2007, and she took home multiple GRAMMY Awards for both her debut self-titled album in 2009 and for The Color Purple in 2017. Sunday night's Tony was for being a producer for A Strange Loop, which took home Best Musical. The collection of awards makes her only the 17th person in history to achieve an EGOT -- those with an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of the love and support that I am still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground," Hudson captioned Wednesday’s Instagram video. "Thank you for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!"

Hudson also posted a photo of her whole team onstage after the win. "What a night!" she wrote. "Filled with so many memorable moments! I am so inspired by people who are passionate about their craft! Congratulations to everyone on their well-deserved awards and their beautiful performances!"