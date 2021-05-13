Jennifer Garner 'Thrilled' to Get Back to Normal as She and Jill Biden Celebrate New Mask-Free Guidelines

Jennifer Garner and First Lady Jill Biden are celebrating new mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer expected in most situations to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

The announcement was made while Biden was flying to West Virginia, where she and Garner visited an area high school and vaccination site. It was there that Biden made her first mask-free appearance, as she disembarked her plane without a mask, wearing a pink blazer, white dress and pearl necklace.

Garner, a West Virginia native and ambassador for Save the Children, was joined on Thursday by Mark Shriver, president of Save the Children Action Network, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and his wife, Gayle.

OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following a tour of a high school and vaccination site in Charleston, West Virginia, Garner shared her optimism for the future.

"We are thrilled to just be getting back to normal. It's so exciting, I kinda can't believe that I’m standing here without a mask on looking at maskless faces," she said. "And we owe that to President [Joe] Biden and we owe that, in a large part, to Governor [Jim] Justice. President Biden said he would get us vaccinated, and boy did he mean it."

Actress Jennifer Garner is very excited about the new CDC guidance while on tour with First Lady Jill Biden:



“I kinda can’t believe that I’m standing here without a mask on looking at maskless faces.” pic.twitter.com/fazfFSBkci — The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared the new guidelines at a White House COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

"Today, CDC is updating our guidance for fully vaccinated people," she said. "Anyone who is fully vaccinated, can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

Anyone who is vaccinated but develops symptoms should wear a mask and get tested, Walensky warned. She also said that there's always a chance the pandemic situation could worsen, and the country may need to return to pieces of the earlier guidance.