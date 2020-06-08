Jennifer Garner and John Miller Split After Less Than 2 Years of Dating

Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller have called it quits after almost two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

According to Us Weekly, although the two broke up, they parted on "very amicable terms."

News broke in October 2018 that 48-year-old Garner was dating Miller after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. A source told ET at the time that the two had been dating for a few months after immediately hitting it off when they met through mutual friends.

"He is warm, fun and incredibly smart," the source said of Miller, who's the CEO of Cali Group -- a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants -- and has also been married previously. "He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry."

In January 2019, a source told ET that Garner was getting "serious" with Miller, who is himself a dad of two children from his previous marriage.

"Jen feels so lucky to have met John and their relationship only continues to grow," the source said. "They both wanted to take it slow, but it has gotten serious and they couldn't be happier. John's been at their Palisades house so much lately. They all [John, Jen and their kids] stay up late playing board games."

"Jen has something very different with John than she had with Ben," the source added. "She and John are both interested in living a healthy lifestyle, working out and eating well, except for the occasional trip to Chick-fil-A! When they aren't with the kids, they take time on their own seeing movies and having romantic dinners. They've already taken the kids to the mountains together, and Jen's friends describe John as a mountain man. He loves to do outdoorsy things."

Last May, a source told ET that the couple was spending more time together after deciding to "slow things down a bit" in December 2018. According to the source, Garner took the break to focus on her kids, her career and co-parenting with 47-year-old Affleck.

"They have great chemistry and truly love each other's company," the source said of Garner and Miller. "In the last couple of months, while they have taken a little time for themselves, they have missed each other and both realized they wanted to spend more time together."

"Jen wants to continue to explore their relationship and see if John is the right one for her," the source continued. "John adores her and he is comfortable with her celebrity status, which is a relief for her. Jen's friends are encouraging her to spend more time with John. They think he seems to be the obvious next step in her life."

Meanwhile, Garner recently spent time with her good friend and former Alias co-star, 45-year-old Bradley Cooper, and his 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, in Malibu.

