Jennifer Aniston Tears Up Winning First SAG Award in Nearly 25 Years

Jennifer Aniston just won her first SAG Award in nearly 25 years.

The Morning Show star won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series at the 2020 awards show on Sunday, marking her first SAG Award since taking home an award with the Friends cast in 1996. This year's nomination is her 10th SAG Awards nod; she earned eight nominations for Friends from 1996 to 2004, and was also nominated in 2015 for her role in Cake.

At Sunday's show, Aniston was up against Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter of The Crown, Jodie Comer of Killing Eve and Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid's Tale.

"What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable. What a room," Aniston said, tearing up.

"I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I would -- I didn't have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days on my tape deck, and I would listen to these episodes in my head, and I would just think, 'One day, I'm goig to do that. I really know I'm going to get out of this house' -- that's another story -- 'and I'm going to be up there. I'm going to be that.' And then I got a Bob's Big Boy commercial, and I got into SAG, and they were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere," she continued. "So I just have to say, I'm so grateful."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner



The actress thanked the head writer of The Morning Show for creating such a complex character for her -- and opened up about how her "emotional breakdown" actually felt good.

"Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters. I mean, who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally, like, seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work," she shared. "So thank you for watching that."

"And just every actor in this room, Mimi Leder, our fearless leader, Michael Ellenberg, Reese Witherspoon, where are you, my partner in crime? I love you, girl! It took 20 years, but we did it, finally," Aniston said. "For years, I feel like we've kind of grown up together, and I'm just -- I know that the few times I've been invited back into this room over the past 20-something years, it's been so special, the times that I've been invited, and to be up here is truly and honor. Thank you!

Aniston concluded: "Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary, and your magic is real, buddy. I love you!"

Fellow Morning Show stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup also earned SAG Award nominations for their roles, in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category.