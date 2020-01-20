Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt's Support Means 'Everything'

Jennifer Aniston is thankful for the support of everyone in her life! In addition to bumping into her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, the 50-year-old Morning Show star also won a SAG Award all her own as Pitt proudly watched from backstage.

When Aniston caught up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey right after her moving speech, she refused to believe that Pitt had been emotional while watching her accept her SAG Award.

"No! Psh," she replied in disbelief.

"What does it feel like to have his love and support, all your friends' love and support?" Hickey asked Aniston.

"It means everything, we all grew up together, this whole room," the former Friends star replied. "That's why their performances just move me and excite me and allow me to be here. It's fantastic. We're part of a community together and now we get to get back to work. We're up at 4 and we're there for 16 hours and we rinse and repeat, and it's a lot of work so it's nice to have a night where you get to dress up and celebrate each other and go back to the hair and makeup truck, learn your monologues."

Earlier in the evening -- before the highly publicized run-in between Pitt and Aniston -- ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Aniston, who said the hype surrounding a potential reunion between the exes was "hysterical."

Another star who is thrilled for Aniston is her Morning Show collaborator and pal, Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to praise Aniston, writing, "Over the moon with excitement that @jenniferaniston was recognized by her fellow actors for her work on @themorningshow! I feel really honored that I got to see this performance up close and in person. So happy for you, my sister!!"

