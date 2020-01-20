Jennifer Aniston on Commentary About Her and Brad Pitt This Awards Season (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston is keeping her sense of humor as fans continue to speculate about her and Brad Pitt.

The friendly exes have sparked a lot of headlines after having been at the same place at the same time on multiple occasions this awards season, with Pitt's work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Aniston's work on The Morning Show earning them nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

"It's hysterical," Aniston told ET's Keltie Knight and Nischelle Turner at the SAG Awards on Sunday. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

The actress, for one, would love to discuss the upcoming second season of The Morning Show. "How far along?" she joked, looking down at her stomach. "How far along are we? Well, it is like a baby. It is like birth. We're getting there. We're done with [episodes] one and two, and it's pretty good. It's going to be... I'm underplaying it, as you can tell by the grin on my face."

The 50-year-old actress looked stunning as usual in a curve-hugging white John Galliano dress for Christian Dior on the red carpet.

"This is a vintage dress that I had. It's a present I gave to myself," she revealed. "Well, this is an investment."

Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance on The Morning Show, opposite Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, who is also nominated at the awards ceremony. "It's probably one of the greater nights of this so-called season, because it is our peers, so it's very -- it's special," she told ET. "It's really special."

Fans last saw Aniston at the Golden Globes earlier this month, where she looked beautiful in a strapless black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. She made headlines that night when she reacted to ex-husband Brad Pitt's dating joke during his acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor award.

ET spoke with the 56-year-old actor on the Golden Globes red carpet about the former couple being at the same event.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt told ET.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that," he added in reference to Aniston, Witherspoon and Christina Applegate who were all at the Golden Globes and played sisters on the iconic sitcom.

