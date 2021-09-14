Jennifer Aniston Made a Major Prediction About 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2003

DeGeneres explained that she used to have guests sign an autograph book, though they stopped after season 5. She then shared Aniston's message which read, "I loved being your first guest -- so much fun. I'll watch you every day for the next 20 years! Please have me back!" DeGeneres marveled that Aniston was almost spot-on in her message, given that the show is at its 19th and final season.

"I was so close," Aniston marveled. "See that?"

During Aniston's appearance, she also got emotional about being one of the last guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional, god dang it," Aniston said as she wiped away tears. "It's just, you know I haven't been out in a long time, guys. Like, maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding."

Back in May, Oprah Winfrey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked that if she were DeGeneres, she would have pushed the show to 20 seasons just to hit that milestone number.

"I don't argue with the 19 -- even though I would probably go to 20 just because I'm just like that, like, 'I got to go to 20' -- but I remember when I had [Jerry] Seinfeld on after he ended his show, and I said, 'Nine? Why not quit at 10?'" Winfrey recalled. "And he said, 'Because I was ready in nine.' So, I applaud 19."