Jennifer Aniston Donates Nearly $1 Million to Racial Justice Charities Following George Floyd's Death

Jennifer Aniston is backing up her commitment to the fight against racial injustice with a sizable donation. The Morning Show actress -- who has been very open in her support with the recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice -- is using her money to help the cause.

A source tells ET that Aniston has quietly donated large sums of money to several charities, including Colors Of Change, to the tune of nearly $1 million.

According to the source, the actress spread out her charitable donations to several "worthy organizations" dedicated to the battle against systemic racism and discrimination.

On May 30 -- five days after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota -- Aniston added her voice to the chorus of celebs speaking out against racism.

"This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it’s NEVER been okay," Aniston wrote, alongside a video of famed author and activist James Baldwin.

"As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love," she added, "How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?"

Aniston also showed solidarity for Blackout Tuesday on June 2, when she shared an image of a black square, which she captioned simply, "Black lives matter. #blackouttuesday"

