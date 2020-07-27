Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have a 'Friends' Reunion to Encourage Fans to Vote

Rachel, Monica and Phoebe want you to vote! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow teamed up on Sunday to encourage their fans to get to the polls this November.

Cox, 56, shared a quick video of herself with her two Friends co-stars that reads, "Friends don't let friends skip elections."

In the silent video, Aniston, 51, pulls Cox in close and whispers something in her ear as Kudrow nods. The video is captioned, "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter."

Kudrow, 56, shared a sweet photo of the pals grinning together with the same caption. In the shot, Cox is wearing a beige blazer over a white shirt, Kudrow has on a black blouse, and Aniston is rocking a tan turtleneck sweater.

Aniston took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a meme of her Friends character, Rachel Green, gasping, with the words, "When you realize there are only 100 days until Election Day."

Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram Story

Other stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. also participated in the initiative, posting a cute FaceTime video between the Marvel co-stars and on-screen spouses, encouraging fans to register to vote.

The 2020 United States presidential election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. To register to vote or to see if you're already registered, click here.