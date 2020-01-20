Jennifer Aniston Can't Believe She Forgot to Thank 'Morning Show' Cast In SAG Acceptance Speech (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston is still processing her big win at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Morning Show star won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series at the 2020 awards show on Sunday, marking her first SAG Award since taking home an award with the Friends cast in 1996. ET caught up with Aniston backstage after her big night and she told ET's Nischelle Turner that she still doesn't know exactly what she said during her emotional acceptance speech.

"I still don't know what I said. I forgot to thank my freaking cast! My gorgeous, extraordinary cast, every single one of them," she said before thanking Mark Duplass, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Karen Pittman, among many others.

Aniston went on to thank Nancy Banks, whom she described as her "incredible coach."

"I never knew I could love acting as much as I do," the actress added before joking, "I'm doing another speech!"

This year's nomination marked Aniston's 10th SAG Awards nod, and she said the evening's ceremony was a "lovely welcome back."

"It's been a long time and that's why I meant what I said when you get invited into this room, it's really special because it's my peers," she gushed.

Aniston was moved during her acceptance speech at Sunday's show. "What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable. What a room," she began, tearing up.

"I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I would -- I didn't have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days on my tape deck, and I would listen to these episodes in my head, and I would just think, 'One day, I'm going to do that. I really know I'm going to get out of this house' -- that's another story -- 'and I'm going to be up there. I'm going to be that.' And then I got a Bob's Big Boy commercial, and I got into SAG, and they were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere," she continued. "So I just have to say, I'm so grateful."

The actress also thanked the head writer of The Morning Show and admitted her "emotional breakdown" scenes actually felt good.

"Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters. I mean, who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally, like, seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work," she shared. "So thank you for watching that."

"And just every actor in this room, Mimi Leder, our fearless leader, Michael Ellenberg, Reese Witherspoon, where are you, my partner in crime? I love you, girl! It took 20 years, but we did it, finally," Aniston said. "For years, I feel like we've kind of grown up together, and I'm just -- I know that the few times I've been invited back into this room over the past 20-something years, it's been so special, the times that I've been invited, and to be up here is truly an honor. Thank you!"

"Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary," Aniston concluded her speech. "Your magic is real, buddy. I love you!"

Aniston's win wasn't the only big moment of the night. She and Brad Pitt reunited backstage after having both won in their categories, and the exes couldn't have looked happier when they spotted each other.

See more photos from their reunion below.