Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron Share Their 'Bachelor' Theories: Is Hannah Gone for Good? (Exclusive)

Hollywood's biggest Bachelor fans are weighing in on all that drama during Peter Weber's season.

The pilot's season of the ABC dating show has just kicked off, but Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron already have a few ideas about what's gone down so far -- mainly Weber's emotional conversation with Hannah Brown.

"I do think Hannah can stay home now," Aniston told ET's Keltie Knight and Nischelle Turner at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

"Now they're using these poor women. It's embarrassing," she added. "You love it, I know. I love it."

In a tearful discussion that spanned two episodes, Weber and Brown admitted their confusion over their feelings for each other, with Weber inviting Brown to join the show. However, the pair decided to leave their relationship in the past, with Weber continuing his journey to find love with the remaining women in the house, and Brown going off to win Dancing With the Stars. But Charlize Theron thinks we haven't seen the last of her.

"I'm putting money down that Hannah B is going to show up at some point. I'm saying a proposal. She's showing up at proposal and she's throwing a whole spanner in the wheel," Theron told ET's Lauren Zima and Denny Directo at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

"There's a lot [of drama so far]. I don't know their names yet. So, champagne girl is great. She's fantastic, Kelsey. Sorry Kelsey. I'm going to get there. It's not you, I'm just bad with names. The other Hannah is, that's going to be interesting," she added.

#ChampagneGate continues on this week's episode of The Bachelor -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.