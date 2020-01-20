Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunite Backstage After SAG Award Wins: See the Pics!

The former couple came face to face backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, after having both won in their categories. Aniston won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, while Pitt took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Aniston and Pitt couldn't have looked happier when they spotted each other backstage, with the pair looking as if they were about to hug. In another photo, Pitt grabs Aniston's hand as she turns away from him.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Aniston and Pitt were also in attendance at the Golden Globes earlier this month, where Pitt told ET he wouldn't mind running into his ex.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," he said.



"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that," he added in reference to Aniston, Witherspoon and Christina Applegate who were all at the Golden Globes and played sisters on the iconic sitcom.

At Sunday's SAG Awards, Aniston told ET she was maintaining a sense of humor about the commentary on their relationship.

"It's hysterical," she said. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. Pitt went on to marry now-ex Angelina Jolie and Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015. The two have also since split.

Despite Aniston and Pitt's complicated history, the two have publicly shown over this past few years that they're on friendly terms. Pitt was photographed leaving Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February 2019 and was also spotted going to her most recent holiday bash in December.

A source told ET in August that Aniston was starting to date again with the encouragement of her friends, including Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The source also said she and Pitt -- who joked about adding his SAG Awards win to his Tinder profile in his acceptance speech on Sunday -- were still in touch.

"She continues to stay in touch with Brad and they occasionally talk," the source said. "They both have come so far."

See more on Aniston and Pitt in the video below.