Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Share the Heartbreaking Way One '90210' Star Remembered Luke Perry on Reboot

Luke Perry's untimely death was a shock to the world, and left deep scars on those who knew him and worked with him for years. Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth recently opened up about their friendship with the actor, and how the pain of his loss was felt in a powerful way while working on the reboot series.

"It still doesn't feel real," Spelling said of Perry's death during the latest episode of the 90210MG podcast, while discussing the late actor's first appearance on the hit teen drama back in 1990.

"I still don't accept it, in a weird way," Garth shared.

Perry died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52, after suffering a massive stroke. His death came just a few months before filming commenced on the meta-revival/reboot, BH90210, and the loss was still difficult for some of his co-stars to wrap their heads around at the time.

"When we first got together for the first promo shoot, there was a moment, it was heartbreaking, where Ian [Ziering] slipped," Spelling recalled. "We were waiting for all of us, and we, you know, we count -- it's like when you have kids and you count your kids -- there's always eight of us, and you count. Ian turned around and said, 'Where's Luke?' and then I saw him catch himself, and he turned away."

"I could see his heart breaking and he started to cry," she continued. "But it was what we were all thinking though. We didn't feel complete, and we still don't."

"He had such an impact on the world," Spelling added. "He was just as special as [everyone] thought he was, or wanted him to be, and even more so."

Comparing Perry to his beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 character Dylan McKay, Garth said they shared a lot of similarities.

"Luke is such an of-the-Earth human being," she recalled. "With Luke, you loved him the minute you met him and you were engaged with his charisma. But it wasn't over-the-top it was just this calm, easy vibe."

The show paid tribute to Perry in their first episode, which aired in August 2019.

