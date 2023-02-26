Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Are Deadpan Twins Presenting at 2023 SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza can't see why people think they resemble one another.

The pair of hilariously deadpan actresses took the stage together to present at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, where they poked fun at their obvious similarities.

"I don't know why they paired us up together," Plaza said with a frown.

"Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common," Ortega agreed.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza began, before Ortega joined in and they recited in unison, "and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

"Ok, I see it now," Plaza joked.

ET caught up with Ortega on the SAG Awards red carpet before the show, where the Wednesday star dished on how nervous she was to make her upcoming hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

"It's so funny because everyone is prepping me for it and they're like, 'yeah, any of our clients who have worked for SNL has said that it's the most stressful week of their life,' have called crying, 'Oh my God I don't know what to do, I don't know if I’m funny enough, I don't know if I’m this enough,'" she shared "So, I feel like I’ve only heard scary things. I think that when I get there it will be delightful and fun and wonderful."

