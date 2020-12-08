Jenna Dewan Shares Why Breastfeeding Son Callum Has Been 'Challenging'

Raising a newborn is different for Jenna Dewan this time around. The dancer and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to open up about her "challenging" experience breastfeeding her baby boy, Callum.

"Ohhh breastfeeding. It’s incredible and it can also be really challenging. At least it was for me the second time around," Dewan wrote. "From latching issues, to my son loving one side vs. another, making more milk, when to pump... EVERYTHING was different and I found myself asking a lot of questions."

"I had a look on the @peanut app to see if other moms were going through the same challenges...turns out they have a group especially for breastfeeding and I picked up so many helpful tips," she continued. "There really is no other advice that compares to other moms who have been in exactly the same situation. I always believe that when women come together and share knowledge, we are so powerful. If you're a mama, mama-to-be or you're trying to conceive, check it out! #peanutapp ❤️. "

Dewan welcomed Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6. She's also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Kazee and Dewan have shared sweet family moments with fans on social media; the Step Up star said she noticed a change in her fiancé as soon as they welcomed their son into the world.

"It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son," Dewan told People. "He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you're transformed at the end of it."

See more in the video below.