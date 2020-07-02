Jenna Dewan Files to Remove Channing Tatum's Last Name Following Divorce

Jenna Dewan is putting the past behind her.

ET can confirm based on court records that the Soundtrack star’s attorney filed an ex-parte application to restore her name to "Jenna Lee Dewan" on Friday, removing her ex-husband, Channing Tatum's, last name from her legal name. The Blast was the first to report the news.

The filing comes weeks after ET confirmed that she and Tatum reached a custody agreement regarding their 6-year-old daughter, Everly. After finalizing their divorce in November, a source familiar with the agreement told ET that the former couple have agreed to share 50/50 custody. The source said they also agreed to work with a counselor to plan out a specific schedule to split the holidays and custody time in a fair way.

ET’s source added that the actors also agreed to not exploit Everly for any social media advertisements. Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

Dewan is currently pregnant with her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. A week ago, she shared stunning photos from her maternity shoot.

Last month, Dewan revealed that the whole experience of expecting her second child has been more intense compared to her "easy" pregnancy with Everly.

“I’m so excited,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s been amazing. First pregnancy was really easy. Evie was like a dream pregnancy. This time around, [it’s] also really great, but everything’s happening faster. I’m swelling faster, I have heartburn faster, I was way more nauseous this time around, so it’s a little different."

Dewan echoed those same sentiments while speaking to ET about her Netflix musical drama, Soundtrack, recently.

"I felt a little bit more tired and nauseous this time around," she shared. "Overall, it's been great. I've definitely been working a lot throughout it, which has been a blessing in a lot of ways, so I kind of keep going. Craving-wise, I'm craving a lot of junk food this time around."

