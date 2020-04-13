Jenna Bush Hager’s Family Dresses Up for Easter With a Moving Message Amid Quarantine

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing an Easter message with the world. The 38-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday to share how her family celebrated the holiday this year amid their self-quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alongside snaps of her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children -- Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 8 months -- dressed to the nines in their Easter best, the proud mom revealed how her eldest child felt about the holiday this year.

"Mila this morning: Mom, it doesn’t seem like Easter this year. Me: Why baby? M: well, we aren’t leaving the house. We don’t get to see Mimi and Bumpy. We are watching church instead of going," Hager recalled of a conversation with Mila.

In order to get into the Easter spirit, Hager and her family "got dressed up and we cooked and prayed around the table," which left them feeling "grateful" and "thankful for a beautiful world and a God that loves us so much."

After the family ate their lunch, Mila told her mom, "This is the best Easter ever....because Hal is here.”

"And I thought that’s it baby girl -- it isn’t about where travel, or parties full of people, it is about the greatest and most simple gifts like their baby brother on his first Easter," Hager wrote.

The Today show co-host ended her sweet post with a message to those who are alone on the holiday this year.

"We are praying of those who feel alone, lonely. Those who have lost hope," she wrote. "May you find joy and comfort knowing you are loved."

Watch the video below for more on Hager.