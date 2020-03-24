Jenelle Evans Reveals She’s Back Together With David Eason and in Quarantine

Jenelle Evans has rekindled her relationship. The 28-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star updated her fans in a recent YouTube Q&A. When one fan asked if she and her estranged husband, David Eason, were back together, she replied, "Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we're taking it slowly. Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I'm living here permanently now."

She went on to note that their relationship had changed since this past October when she announced that she was taking her kids, leaving David, and taking legal steps to end their marriage.

"A lot of things have changed. Me and him have just decided to try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out," she explained. "I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he's never abused me. I've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. This is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it's for my family."

Jenelle shares 3-year-old daughter, Ensley, with David. She had been living with two of her three children in Tennessee, but relocated back to her home in North Carolina where David was living because she said she couldn't afford both rent on an apartment and mortgage payments.

Noting that their relationship is "going pretty smooth," Jenelle admitted that she was the first to reach out and ask David if he was willing to work on their marriage.

"I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it, and I felt like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself," she explained. "So I distanced myself for a little bit and I realized that's not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn't want another failed marriage. And I just wanted the kids to be happy."

She added that she and her kids are currently quarantined in their North Carolina home with David.

Jenelle and David tied the knot in September 2017, but their relationship was muddled with issues. Jenelle's ex, Nathan Griffith, accused David of abusing his son with Jenelle, Kaiser. David was also fired from Teen Mom 2 after posting homophobic tweets.

Jenelle's initial split from David came after he allegedly shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Following this allegation, Jenelle was also fired from the MTV reality series. When one fan asked if she was upset that they allowed Amber Portwood, who has been arrested multiple times and even put in jail for a short sentence, to stay on Teen Mom OG but fired her, Jenelle replied, "Honestly it bothers me. I think that it's very unfair and I didn't really do anything wrong, so I'll leave it at that."