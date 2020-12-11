Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Gives an Update on Her Recovery Following Surgery and 'DWTS' Exit

Jeannie Mai's fiancé, Jeezy, is giving fans an update on how she's doing following her emergency throat surgery and her abrupt exit from Dancing With the Stars.

On Thursday, Jeannie's co-hosts of The Real invited Jeezy onto the show, where he opened up about the scary incident. He said that while it has "been hard" to get Jeannie to rest, "she's doing well" and recovering just fine.

"I thank y'all for y'all prayers and y'all support," Jeezy said. "She’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well."

Jeezy also explained what exactly led to the emergency surgery. He confirmed Jeannie had an abscess that was blocking her airway.

"She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good," Jeezy shared. "It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room ... they found something, but they didn't know."

"So we actually went to another doctor, that [Telepictures SVP of Current Programming] Lauren [Blincoe] suggested," he added. "The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, 'You're done with Dancing With The Stars; you're done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.'"

Jeezy said hearing that was a difficult moment for them both.

"For me, it was real, you know? I told her, it was the hardest thing ever, because you guys know Jeannie more than I do -- she's not a quitter, she's a fighter," he said. "And just so you know, right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show. Absolutely."

As ET reported earlier this month, Dancing With the Stars announced on Monday, Nov. 2 that Jeannie would be leaving the competition early due to an emergency health concern.

"Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention," the official DWTS Twitter account shared in a statement. "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."

A few hours later, when the show kicked off, Jeannie addressed the heartbreaking exit.

"I am absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing With the Stars has to end this way," she said in a video filmed from her hospital bed. "I found out that I have a throat abscess where my tonsils and throat had gotten so infected, it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and ears. I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I'm here now."

Jeannie's surgery went well, she said, but her doctor noted that if she would have waited another day, her throat would have closed up. Jeannie also shared that she was thankful for her experience on DWTS despite its bittersweet ending.

"It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life, so thank you so much," she said. "I love you, guys."

Hear more in the video below.