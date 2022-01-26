Jeannie Mai Reveals Sex of Her and Jeezy's Baby: 'I Feel Chosen'

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are the proud parents of a baby girl! Mai reveals the sex of their first child together, baby Monaco, on Wednesday's episode of The Real.

"I am very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!" Mai declares in a preview clip, as her co-stars cheer. Adrienne Houghton shouts multiple times, "I knew it!"

Mai says the news came as a surprise, dishing, "We were shocked because everybody thought it was a boy. I want to say to all moms out there, the superstitions like how high your belly is and what your skin is like, all those things aren't true."

Mai's co-stars comment on how cool the name Monaco is for a girl, and the proud mom shares, "We named the baby before the baby was even born. The baby's name was a meaning, so there was no other reason for that."

The TV host is thrilled to be the mom to a little girl.

"I also thought about all the things I didn't learn as a little girl that I can't wait to teach my daughter now," Mai shares. "There's just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. And I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can't tell you, I feel chosen. It's emotional. I can't wait to raise a strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly little girl."

Mai previously told ET that she and Jeezy were waiting until she gave birth to find out the sex of their baby.

"How many surprises do you actually have in life?" Mai explained. "This is the ultimate one."

"I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband," she continued. "So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family," she Instagrammed. "Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️."

Mai recently revealed why they chose to name their child Monaco on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel. The name pays homage to the first place where she and Jeezy solidified their relationship. On an episode of The Real, her co-host Adrienne Houghton also noted of the name, "Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins."

Last October, Mai emotionally opened up on her YouTube channel about how her relationship with Jeezy changed her mind about becoming a mother. She previously hesitated when it came to wanting to have kids given her own rocky childhood, which included being a victim of child sexual abuse and having a nearly 10-year falling out with her mother, who initially didn't believe her.

"I think the reason why it’s such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" she said, fighting back tears. "I've never really truly felt safe. And of course, it has to do with things that happened when I was younger, but when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."