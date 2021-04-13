Jeannie Mai Jenkins Shares Symbolic Details from Her and Jeezy's Wedding

Jeannie Mai Jenkins' wedding was full of important details. On Tuesday's episode of The Real, Jeannie, 42, recounts the most symbolic parts of her and 43-year-old Jeezy's wedding.

Earlier this month, the pair revealed in Vogue that they'd quietly tied the knot on March 27 at their Atlanta home in front of their immediate family and a few close friends.

The symbolism started with Jeannie's dress, a custom nude Galia Lahav gown, which she "envisioned right when Jeezy proposed."

"I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed!" she quips. "I knew I wanted nude because the color, it represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It’s a color that represents how transparent we are with each other."

After she made it down the aisle, the ceremony itself featured "a lot of symbolism."

"Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren’t flowers," she explains. "We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam. They represent power and eternal life. The Italian ruscus on the other side of it represent humility, which is obviously before God."

For Jeannie and Jeezy, having "peace, eternal life and humility" at their big day was important. That goal continued with their rings, which were just one more example of how they "didn’t do anything traditional."

"I personally love the engagement ring that Jay designed for me. I couldn’t imagine stacking something to that," she says. " So I did pinky rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers."

Now that they're officially married, Jeannie says the whole thing just "feels actually right," down to her new name.

"On the show, by the way, it always felt a little off to describe him as my boyfriend, or somebody that I was just dating, because it felt so much more than that," she says. "So today... I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today. That was the first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!"

Tune in Tuesday, April 13 to watch the full episode of The Real. Check your local listings for viewing details.