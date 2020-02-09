J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles and 40% Off Full Price Dresses, Denim and More

J.Crew is offering a deep discount on summer and fall season items! The fashion brand is taking up to 40% off your whole purchase at the "Bye Summer, Hi Fall" Event on the J.Crew website. The promo code BYESUMMER is needed at checkout.
There's a second way to save, too! You can enjoy an extra 60% off sale items with the same promo code BYESUMMER. Sign into your J.Crew rewards program account to receive free shipping.
Stock up on J.Crew women's apparel and men's apparel favorites such as cotton t-shirt styles, dresses, denim and more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT: