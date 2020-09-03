JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Have Adorable Father-Daughter Date at L.A. Lakers vs. Clippers Game

JAY-Z knows how to really spend quality time with his little girl.

The music mogul and his 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, enjoyed a day out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair had court-side seats as they watched the Lakers face off against the Clippers for an afternoon game that ended with the Lakers beating their hometown rivals 112 to 103.

Blue -- who rocked a denim jacket, black pants and shirt with black combat boots -- took in the whole game with her megastar dad, who sported a grey sweater, and a ball cap. Her mom, Beyoncé, wasn't in attendance.

After the game, the proud dad introduced Blue to a few of the players, including JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis.

The rapper's daughter politely shook hands with her dad's famous friends on the court, after the win.

She also got a chance to meet LeBron James, and the young girl appeared to get a bit bashful while talking with the superstar, who promised to get her a signed basketball.

Despite her own superstar parents, getting to meet the NBA legend still seemed to leave Blue in awe.

