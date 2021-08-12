Jay Leno Lifts Head Out of a Plane Hatch Mid-Air, Says He Was 'Just Being Stupid'

Jay Leno is turning into a real Evil Knievel in his '70s! The 71-year-old former late night host shocked fans during a recent flight in a private plane.

Leno was captured lifting his head out of the plane's front hatch and turning toward the pilot in the cockpit, jokingly reaching his hands toward the windshield.

Podcast host and TV writer Spike Feresten shared the video on his Instagram account, calling Leno a "wing walker."

Feresten spoke to Leno about the shocking moment on his podcast, Spike's Car Radio on Wednesday.

"I wanted to surprise the guys. I was with some friends of mine and they didn't know the front plane opened so I went up to the front and climbed up on the windshield," Leno explained.

He added that he wasn't tethered in at all and that the stunt wasn't for a TV show or project.

"[I was] just being stupid," he said, revealing the plane was going 147 mph at the time.

Leno is a noted car enthusiast. Watch the clip below for more of his adventures: