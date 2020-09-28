Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal Sex of First Child Together

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are going to be welcoming a baby boy! The lovebirds and expectant parents revealed the sex of their forthcoming first child over the weekend.

Both Taylor and Cartwright shared snapshots of their gender reveal celebration to Instagram, and excitedly revealed the big news.

The proud father-to-be shared a picture of himself holding a tiny onesie with the words "I'm the #1 guy in this group."

""IT’S A BOY!!!! 💙 I am so happy!!!" Taylor captioned a photo.

Cartwright shared several photos from the celebration, including the moment the pair learned the sex of their baby via bursts of blue confetti. "It’s a BOY!!!! 💙💙💙💙" Cartwright wrote alongside the slideshow.

The Vanderpump Rules stars first revealed to ET that they are expecting their first child together last week.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family," Cartwright said. "I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps. We were ready to go! I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

Taylor, who lost his dad, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer in 2017, said he plans to "follow his playbook" when it comes to parenting.

"I am really excited to be a father," he said. "My dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions. My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

Cartwright revealed that she is due in April 2021.

See more on Taylor and Cartwright in the video below.