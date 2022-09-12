Jason Sudeikis Thanks His Kids, Otis and Daisy, in 'Ted Lasso' Comedy Series Emmy Speech

After earning the second-most nominations of the 2021-22 TV season, Ted Lasso took home the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The beloved Apple TV+ series beat out other major programs, including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows.

The category was presented by Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, who had a brief reunion onstage with Jason Sudeikis, who accepted the honor on behalf of the show, the creative team and the cast.

"Thank you so much to everyone who watches the show. Thank you for everybody what voted on the show. Thank you for everybody that works on the show. This is only an eighth of them -- everybody in the offices of Warner Bros., Apple, Doozer, that answers the calls, everybody in production, our COVID squad," Sudeikis listed off. "Season 2 was huge. We didn't have a single shutdown because of what you men and women did for us. Everybody in post-production that helped us out building these amazing soccer stadiums around us."

"The show is about good and evil. It's about the truth and lies. This show is about all that stuff but it's mostly about our response to those things and your response to our show has been overwhelming," he continued. "Thank you, again, so much."

Sudeikis also thanked his son and daughter with estranged ex Olivia Wilde -- "Otis, Daisy, I love you very much" -- before teasing the Apple TV+ series' aniticipated return: "We'll see you for season 3 at some point!"

Ted Lasso -- which stars Sudeikis as the unlikely new coach of a English soccer club -- scored another 20 Emmy nods this year. The show scored a lead acting nod for creator and star Sudeikis, supporting nominations for Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, and guest actor recognition for James Lance and Sam Richardson, in addition to nominations for writing, directing, editing, casting, production design, hairstyling and sound.

Toheeb Jimoh, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series this year, previously told ET that his nod was "such a dope feeling" since he didn't anticipate it. "I really didn't expect it, so I wasn't like, watching the nominations. I was watching Incredibles with my brother and then my agent called me and was like, "You just got nominated for an Emmy!" and I was like, 'Shut the hell up,'" he joked.

As for the upcoming season, the actor teased there fans can expect "a lot of resolution" for the cast of characters.

"It's along the same lines of the journey we've had for Sam in the first two seasons, where he's maturing, he's growing into himself and he's starting to stand on his own two feet -- as a football player, but also outside of football," he shared. "We'll get to see a bit more of his relationship with his dad and also his relationship with Ted and the team and so there'll be like a lot of resolution. I'm trying not to give anything away so I don't get sued by Apple."

He added, "Now that we're getting to the final stages of season 3, we're all kinda like this could be the last time we put this jersey on, this could be the last time I play this character, this could be the last time we're in this locker room. There's a nostalgia to it, I think there's, like, an added element of importance, and we're all just trying to cherish it while we're in the moment. I think shooting those final scenes is gonna be very heavy, very, very heavy, yeah."

"It definitely will be hard to say goodbye, but we don't know -- it could carry on, hopefully it does, but if it doesn't then I think there will be something really nice about just doing three and leaving it at that," he concluded.