Jason Sudeikis Is Not Ready to Move on After Olivia Wilde Split

Jason Sudeikis is not looking to enter the dating game again just yet.

A source tells ET that the 45-year-old actor "is not ready to move into any relationships right now," following his split from Olivia Wilde. News broke back in November that the two called off their engagement after seven years. They share two children, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

As for reports that Sudeikis is dating British model Keeley Hazell, ET has learned that the two have known each other as platonic friends for years now, ever since meeting on the set of Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014. The U.K. media is making way more of this than it is, ET's source says, adding that Hazell has been a great friend to him throughout this breakup.

Meanwhile, things seem to be heating up between Wilde and her new beau, Harry Styles. An additional source told ET earlier this week that Wilde, 36, and Styles, 27, "have been inseparable." They're currently in Styles' native country of the United Kingdom after wrapping production on Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and the "Golden" singer stars in.

"Even in the days since it wrapped, they're still spending all their time together," the source said.

Romance rumors between Wilde and Styles first sparked in January after they were snapped holding hands at a wedding. That same month, a source told ET that the two were growing close while working together, with another source adding that they balanced their relationship and their professional responsibilities well.

"Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and have gotten to know each other really well, so it's all very organic," the first source said, adding that Wilde "wouldn't let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional one, so anything they're doing is being done thoughtfully."

