Jason Momoa Surprises Wife Lisa Bonet By Restoring Her Vintage Mustang

Jason Momoa is winning some major points with his wife, Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star recently revealed that he'd gone to great lengths to get his ladylove's first car -- a 1965 Ford Mustang -- back into perfect condition.

Momoa, 41, shared a short film to YouTube on Tuesday, which documented his efforts and the hard work of professional restoration expert Misha Munoz with Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas.

The video -- titled "MY WIFE'S FIRST MUSTANG" and directed by Damien Bray -- explained the background behind the car in question, which Momoa referred to as Bonet's "first love," and how it underwent a dramatic transformation.

"I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Momoa shares in the film, referring to that rusted out hunk of metal that had once been Bonet's prized Mustang which she bought when she was 17.

The project was extensive, considering the rarity of the Mustang itself -- which was fitted with some specialized custom parts that had to be hunted down before the restoration could even begin.

However, after a lot of manual labor and even more time, the pros turned the car into a gleaming, jet black work of automotive art.

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back -- riding in her first car when she was 17 -- I’m excited to see her face," Momoa said, after first getting a look at the finished restoration. "It’s come a long way, a long way."

Momoa had Bonet close her eyes when he brought her out to see his surprise and she could hardly believe what he'd managed to pull off.

"Holy cow! That is gorgeous," Bonet said in disbelief while walking around the front of the car. "Oh my gosh, it is so beautiful."

The couple then hopped in the convertible dream car with their two kids -- Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11 -- and drove off into the sunset.

