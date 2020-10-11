Jason Momoa Says He Struggled to Pay the Bills After Getting Killed Off 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones exit certainly hurt his financial situation. During an interview for the November issue of InStyle, the 41-year-old actor reveals that life after Game of Thrones was anything but easy. Momoa starred as Khal Drogo during the HBO series' first season in 2011.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," Momoa says of his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their two children, Lola and Wolf, who are now 13 and 11, respectively.

"I couldn’t get work," he adds. "It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt."

Momoa previously revealed that he was once too "broke to fly home" while starring on the HBO series.

That financial trouble is behind him now, as he's gone on to star in such films as Justice League and Aquaman. Dune, due out next year, is one of his latest projects, and one that made him take stock of how far he's come.

"It was 'Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,'" he tells InStyle of the film's trailer. "And I’m just like, 'Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names.' I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out."

While Momoa's career is only getting better and his life at home is happy, he still goes to therapy, both to work on learning to relax and to help him as a parent.

"I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad," he says. "And I don’t want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."