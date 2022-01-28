Jason Momoa in Talks to Join 'Fast and Furious 10'

Jason Momoa's got the need for speed, and he's inching closer to letting loose his luscious brown locks as he's in talks to join Fast & Furious 10.

According to multiple reports, the Aquaman star is on the verge of striking a deal to join the high-octane franchise, with speculation that he could be one of the next villains. Momoa would star opposite Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. The film is slated to open in theaters on May 19, 2023.

The impending news comes just two weeks after Momoa wrappedAquaman and the Lost Kingdom amid his split from Lisa Bonet after 16 years together.

If the deal is signed and delivered, it's a huge get for the F&F franchise, considering Diesel failed to convince Dwayne Johnson to return to the box office powerhouse (F9 generated $726 million worldwide last summer) despite his very public plea.

Back in November, Diesel took to Instagram and wrote in part, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!"

Johnson, who hasn't appeared with Diesel in a Fast and Furious movie since playing Lou Hobbs in 2017's The Fate of the Furious, didn't mince words following Diesel's post, calling it "an example of manipulation."

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson told CNN back in December. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

As for why he felt Diesel was being manipulative with his plea on social media?

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it," Johnson continued. "We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

For what it's worth, Momoa and Johnson are close friends who have bonded over fatherhood. Momoa told ET back in October how they're "buds" and that he admires Johnson for "doing a lot of good things for the planet" and being a good father.

Fast and Furious 10, a working title, is the penultimate film of the franchise, which is expected to wrap with an 11th installment down the road.