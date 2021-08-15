Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke's Latest Reunion Will Have You Missing the Moon of Your Life

Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen are together again. Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke recently got together for another reunion, and we guarantee the pics will have you missing the moon of your life.

The former Game of Thrones co-stars are clearly just as close as they were while playing a couple on the HBO series. Momoa playfully sweeps Clarke off her feet in a sweet pic she posted on her Instagram.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," Clarke wrote, adding the hashtags, "#💪🏻 #😘@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft #🥰."

"Love u forever moon of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Momoa commented on the pic.

The actor also shared two more photos on his own Instagram, captioning the post, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j."

Momoa and Clarke became friends on the Game of Thrones set, and stayed close after his character's death early on in the series. While speaking with ET at the premiere of GoT's final season in 2019, Momoa opened up about supporting Clarke as she suffered two life-threatening aneurysms over the course of filming the show.

"I've kind of been a part of that whole situation for a very long time, so we've had so many scares and trying to find the right way to come out and help," Momoa said. "I just think it's beautiful that... she's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

"I'm very sad, because we almost lost her the first time. So, I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world," he added.

