Jason Hitch, '90 Day Fiancé' Star, Dead at 45

90 Day Fiancé season 2 star Jason Hitch has died from complications from COVID-19. He was 45 years old.

Jason's sister, Shannon, confirmed the sad news to TMZ on Wednesday. Shannon told the outlet that he died inside the ICU of a hospital in Florida on Tuesday. He was able to be with his family during his final moments. She said he wasn't vaccinated and to her knowledge, didn't have any preexisting medical conditions, though may have died from other factors.

In a statement to ET, TLC shared, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

90 Day Fiancé followed Jason's journey with Cassia Taveras, who moved from Brazil to Florida to be with the United States army veteran. The two got married in 2014 but they split in 2017, and were officially divorced in 2018.

In an Instagram Story, Cassia said she was in shock.

"It's always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing," she wrote. "I guess one could never be prepared for that. I wasn't, today."

"My condolences to his family and friends," she also wrote. "Rest in Peace, Jason."

Instagram

During their 90 Day Fiancé season, the pair -- who had a 15-year age difference between hem -- struggled when it came to Cassia's expectations of life in Florida.

"Cassia getting bored here has been in my mind," he once told cameras. "Her not liking the area, her not liking the weather, her not liking the beaches. The next 90 days is gonna be tough. I hope that I fix all that."