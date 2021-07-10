Jason Derulo Says Fatherhood Has Made Him Second Guess His Thirst Traps (Exclusive)

Jason Derulo's next phase in life might not include as many shirtless posts on social media. The R&B singer and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, welcomed their first child, son Jason King Derulo, in May, and the new dad admits that fatherhood is already changing him.

ET's Denny Directo asked Derulo if being a new parent has caused him to rethink his thirst traps on Instagram. "You know, that's one thing that I worried about. ...It's very easy to lose the sexy," he said with a laugh. "You get into the whole dad vibe and things just kinda change."

Derulo, however, isn't saying no altogether to posting sexy pics. "I'm up for the challenge. I've been working out crazy," he shared. "The pandemic was a little tricky, you know? ...We're at the house a lot, there's a 'fridgerator right around the hall, so it was a little tricky. But I feel like I'm back into full gear. I'm going pretty hard."

Fatherhood has even influenced Derulo's professional career. "I'm actually going to record a bunch of toddler songs for him, specifically for [my son]," he revealed. "It's a little passion project."

As for whether Derulo and Frumes are hearing wedding bells, the 31-year-old artist said they are "just enjoying our life and enjoying our son, and taking it one day at a time."

"Being able to wake up and see his face, he's doing different things every single day. He's two-months-old as of today," the proud dad gushed. "Jenna, she's just been an absolute superhero throughout the whole thing. It's just incredible."

ET caught up with Derulo at Thursday's JBL True Summer Campaign where he performed. The event celebrated a return to live music and some proceeds went to the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages initiative.

Needless to say, Derulo was thrilled to be back on a stage and in front of his fans. "This is what I do. Literally where I thrive," he told ET. "...To be back, it feels incredible."