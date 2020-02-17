Jason Davis, 'Recess' Voice Actor, Dead at 35

Actor Jason Davis died on Sunday, his mother confirmed in a statement.

Davis, the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late Hollywood mogul Marvin Davis, was best known for his voiceover work as Mikey Blumberg on the Disney animated series, Recess, from 1997-2001. He also appeared in films like 1997's Beverly Hills Ninja and 1998's Rush Hour, and had recurring guests roles on Roseanne and 7th Heaven.

His mother, Nancy Davis Rickel, confirmed his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. The cause of death is unknown. He was 35 years old.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," the statement reads. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Davis is survived by his parents and four siblings. Aside from his acting work, Davis co-founded the charity Cure Addiction Now. He was open about his own addiction struggles, appearing on season 4 of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010-11.

On Sunday, Larry King tweeted about Davis' death.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Davis," he wrote. "Son of Nancy Davis. We watched him grow up. He was always kind."