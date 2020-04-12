Jason Bateman Is Mistaken for Batman in 'SNL' Promo With Morgan Wallen

Is it Batman or Bateman? The new promo for this week's Saturday Night Live episode was released on Thursday, with host Jason Bateman being mistaken for none other than the Caped Crusader.

As he's introducing himself, cast member Heidi Gardner confuses the Ozark star for the Dark Knight.

"Wait, Batman? You're Jason Batman?" she excitedly asks. "We did it! We booked Batman!"

"No no, you missed the 'E,' it's Bate-man," the actor says, as musical guest Morgan Wallen adds, "Go home, get outta here and save the city or something."

Bateman finally gives in, quipping, "I'll get the cape."

The promo also includes Gardner asking this week's guests what they want for Christmas, and not being satisfied with their answer. Watch the promo below:

This is Bateman's second time hosting the show, while this is the country singer's second chance at performing at Studio 8H.

Wallen was first scheduled to make his SNL debut on Oct. 10, but was replaced by Jack White after violating the show's COVID-19 protocols. At the time, Wallen apologized and revealed that the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, told him, "We'll find another time to make this up."

"I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goal and my dreams," Wallen said at the time. "I know that I put [the show] in jeopardy, and I take ownership of this."

In an interview with ET, Wallen said he's "just gotta be aware that most of my actions... will be brought to light."

"I don't think I really, truly understood the reach that I have," he added to ET. "It's all hit me over quarantine."

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.