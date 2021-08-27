Jason Aldean Mourns Death of Man Who Pulled Him Off Stage During 2017 Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean is in mourning. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old country singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ryan Fleming, his longtime friend and security guard, following his death.

"Man this is a hard post to write. We lost one of our boys today," Aldean wrote. "Ryan Fleming aka @rhinolin3 was a friend I grew up with in Georgia. He was a bouncer at our favorite bar in Macon when he was 18, then went to work for the Sheriff's department as he got older."

"When it came time for me to hire a security guy that I knew would always look out for me and my family, there was no question for me that person was Rhino," the country star continued. "He came out and traveled the world with us and for years. If you saw me, Rhino wasn’t too far away."

Aldean's post, which featured photos of both he and his wife, Brittany Aldean, with Fleming, also revealed that Fleming was the person who rescued him during the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Sixty-one people died and nearly 500 were injured during the shooting, which took place while Aldean was performing on stage.

"He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew," Aldean wrote. "He was a good man and an even better friend. We will all miss you brother and thank you for having my back all these years. We love ya Rhino! RIP."

In a second post, Aldean shared a snap of Fleming standing with his back to the camera as he watched the country singer perform.

"Thank you Rhino!" Aldean captioned the pic. "See ya down the road one day bro. RIP."

Likewise, Aldean's wife mourned Fleming's death, sharing moments from their travels together.

"I can’t believe I’m writing these words. Rheen, my buddy. What a ride we were on… traveling the world, joking every step of the way. I will love and miss you forever," she wrote. "Thank you for protecting us. You are family, forever and always. Our hearts are broken. I know you’re up in heaven with your Mama and Poncho, Lord knows they’ve missed you. Till we meet again my friend. Love you so much."

In October, on the third anniversary of the shooting, the Aldeans took to Instagram to pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day, writing, "That night was probably the worst night of our lives and not a day goes by that we don’t think about the people who lost their lives and the families who have forever been affected by it."

"On one hand it seems like an eternity ago, a nightmare you try to forget. On the other hand it’s vividness makes it seem like it was yesterday," his wife added in her post. "... The sound, the chaos, the overwhelming sadness and heartache... it’s something that never leaves you... Our hearts still break for the families who lost a loved one."

Watch the video below to hear about Aldean's "healing process" after the shooting.