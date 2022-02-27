Janina Gavankar Says Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Feel the Love of Community' With NAACP Honor (Exclusive)

Janina Gavankar couldn’t be prouder of her pal Meghan Markle! On Saturday, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were honored at the 53rd annual NAACP Awards with the President’s Award for their dedication to service. Ahead of the SAG Awards, Gavankar spoke to ET’s Nichelle Turner about her friend’s success.

“I'm just happy that they are in a situation where they can be comfortable and feel the love of the community around them here that's it,” she says, adding of her friends' activism, “We have an entire lifetime to see everything that they're gonna do.”

Gavankar has a lot to celebrate in her career. On Sunday, the actress and the cast of The Morning Show have a chance to take home an award in the Ensemble for a Drama Cast category. In addition, the show’s leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon go head-to-head in the Outstanding Female Actress in a Drama series.

After a dramatic second season, the Big Sky actress tells us that it’s just a matter of her and the fans tuning in for season 3 to find out what happens.

“You know it's true,” she says. “You get these scripts and it's sort of like, 'I saw none of this coming!' For season 3, we really don't know. I have no idea if we're gonna pick up in [the same] time, I have no idea we're in the same position. I'm just waiting with bated breath.”

As for being back on the SAG Awards carpet, Gavankar says it’s all about celebration, despite difficult times. “It's weird. Let's be honest, the world is in a very hard place right now, we're gonna try our best to celebrate each other. It's just to celebrate each other and call it like it is, it’s not t easy but we're here all you can do is just sort of be here.”