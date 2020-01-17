'Jane the Virgin' Star Yael Grobglas Welcomes First Child

Yael Grobglas is a mom!

The Jane the Virgin star shared that she and her husband, Artem Kroupenev, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle! Mother and daughter are doing well. Father's weight is 165," the actress wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Completely objectively, she is perfect. As much as I want to post every movement of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one's privacy until she can make her own decision. It's not her fault her mom was on TV and she deserves to make that choice for herself."

Grobglas added that at the moment, her little one "barely knows she has hands so might take a min." She added that "I reserve the right to change my mind at any point in the future, I am currently very sleep deprived and a puddle of emotions."

Grobglas announced that she was pregnant in September, in a very subtle way. She posted photos of herself at an event. The first photo didn't give away Grobglas' status as an expectant mom as she was facing forward, but, as the second snap was taken from the side, her growing bump quickly became clear.

Since then, she had been updating her fans on her pregnancy, sharing baby bump pics over the last couple of months.

