Jane Seymour on ‘Being the Best Me I Can Be’ at 2020 SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Jane Seymour may be less than a month from turning 69, but she’s still turning heads. The actress stunned in a sleek silver dress designed by Tadashi Shoji at the 2020 SAG Awards.

While speaking with ET’s Nischelle Turner, Seymour revealed that her red carpet look was part of an early birthday gift to herself. “I decided to give myself a gift of being the best me I can be at my age, naturally,” she said, “and so in the last three weeks, I dropped 12 pounds.”

She also shared how she managed to drop the weight: “I’m doing intermittent fasting and I decided not to drink any alcohol for 23 days and this is what happened.”

The British-American actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture for her supporting role in The Irishman, officially turns 69 on Feb. 15.

While her health is the focus of her weight loss, she also revealed an unexpected benefit of her slimmer figure. “It's cheaper because now I can fit in my old clothes,” she quipped.

Getty Images

When asked what makes her a style winner, especially after being no stranger to walking the red carpet, Seymour said it’s “because I'm a survivor. I've survived some crazy outfits.”

And the craziest? Well, that happened when she was dating Chicago member Peter Cetera, who broke up with her right before they were set to walk a red carpet at a major awards show.

“I had two outfits with me and one of them was owned by Donatella Versace and it was a beaded see-through pantsuit that I really should never have worn,” she recalled. “But it was like, ‘You're breaking up with me? Watch me work this!’”