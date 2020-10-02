Jane Fonda Rewears Red Gown From 2014 to the 2020 Oscars -- and Looks Better Than Ever!

Jane Fonda continues to be a style icon!

Six years after wearing an Elie Saab red gown at the Cannes Film Festival, the Grace and Frankie star rewore the design at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday. Fonda, 82, stepped onto the stage to present the award for Best Picture in a ruby red, fully embroidered gown featuring long sleeves and an open back.

The dress was from Elie Saab's fall/winter 2013 Haute Couture Collection, and she originally wore it to the 67th International Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

For this year's Academy Awards, she accessorized the look with Pomellato Tango earrings with brown diamonds, Iconica Bangle with brown diamonds and Sabbia ring. Fonda explained on Instagram, that she wore Pomellato jewelry "because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images -- Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Fonda also switched up her beauty look, opting for a stylish pixie cut and a lighter shade of lipstick. At the 2014 festival, she added a bright red lip to spice up her look.

Another lady in red who recycled her dress was Elizabeth Banks. The Charlie's Angels director arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash in a scarlet Badgley Mischka creation that she wore to the publication's party in 2004.

"I'm upcycling this dress -- I wore this dress for the first time to Vanity Fair in 2004,” she told ET's Keltie Knight. “And, we very rarely get a dress gifted to us. Badgley Mischka made this dress for me. Back then, I was in Seabiscuit, which was a big Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me and I recently moved and found it in the back of the closet.”

“And it still fits!” she continued. “So, I’m wearing it on the carpet tonight. Very excited to be wearing a dress, recycling a dress from 16 years ago.”

See her look in the video below.