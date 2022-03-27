Jane Campion Makes Oscars History With Best Director Win

Jane Campion is an Oscar winner once again! During Sunday's 94th Academy Awards, she took home the prize for Best Director for helming The Power of the Dog, besting Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).

Campion's win marked the first time a woman has taken home the directing statuette in back-to-back years, following Chloé Zhao's win for Nomadland at last year's ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Campion began in Maori, before sharing,"Big love to my fellow nominees. I love you all, you're all so extraordinary talented."

"I love directing because it's a deep dive into story, yet the task of manifesting can be overwhelming. Thankfully, I'm not alone," the director added, thanking her Power of the Dog cast and crew. "Thank you, Academy, it's a lifetime honor."

Prior to this year's ceremony, Campion, 67, had been twice-nominated at the Oscars, taking home a trophy in 1994 for The Piano's original screenplay.

Campion has had a busy awards season, winning the BAFTA, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award for directing. It was during the latter ceremony that Campion stirred up controversy for telling Serena and Venus Williams, "You are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to."

She later apologized, saying in part, "The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring."