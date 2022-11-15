Jana Kramer Talks Brief Romance With Chris Evans and 'Embarrassing' Last Date: 'I'm Actually Still Mortified'

Jana Kramer has some history with Captain America. The 38-year-old singer and actress reveals her brief romance with Chris Evans in the wake of the 41-year-old Avengers star being namedPeople magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

In a recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, Kramer opens up to her friends and co-hosts about her connection to Evans.

When one asks her if she knew him "intimately," she notes that she knew him "pretty well."

"I honestly can't remember how we met, if it was at a club. It was before, obviously way before Instagram, so I'm going to say it was at a club. I was 26-ish," she recalls. "He was definitely known, right? It was Chris Evans. He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie."

Noting that they "went on a few dates," including one to a barbecue rib restaurant in Ventura, California, she adds that she "can't remember" how long they went out, noting, "I just remember the last date."

"To this day I'm actually still kind of mortified," she admits. "This is an embarrassing thing. This is so embarrassing."

She says that on their final date, she visited Evans at his "bachelor pad" in Studio City, California, where he was hosting some of his friends from his hometown of Boston. Kramer notes that the evening was intended to be a "sleepover."

She says that she headed to bed and went to the bathroom first.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. I went to the bathroom, and he immediately went after me," she says. "And so that's the last interaction I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again. We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and in the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house. I never heard from him again."

Kramer admits to sending him a direct message "about a year ago," shortly after Evans had said he was looking for "the one."

The One Tree Hill star calls Evans a "great" kisser, thinking he's very deserving of his recent honor.

"Oh, I think he's super sexy. He's crazy sexy," she says. "He's like Boston and he's, like, a man and he's sexy and he's got the muscles. I don't know, he's sexy to me."

Kramer divorced Mike Caussin in 2021 after claiming he was unfaithful numerous times during their marriage. As for Evans, he is currently dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.