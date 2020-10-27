Jamie Lynn Spears Says Britney Helped Her Create The Beloved ‘Zoey 101’ Theme Song (Exclusive)

Jamie Lynn Spears is taking a look back at her originalZoey 101 theme song. After reuniting with her former Zoey 101 co-stars over the weekend, the singer and actress is opening up about how her sister helped her create the show's iconic tune.

Spears recently released a reimagining of the Zoey 101 theme song, "Follow Me (Zoey 101)," produced in collaboration with Chantel Jeffries, and she reunited with her friends and former co-stars for special first-look event on Sunday.

Speaking with ET, Spears reflected on her memories of recording the first theme for the teen sitcom, and how her big sister, Britney Spears, helped her pursue her dreams.

"The Zoey theme song was something me and my sister were a part of creating, and you know, I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, [my] your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!'" Jamie Lynn shared. "She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version."

In the video for Jamie Lynn's new "Follow Me" tune, which is set to drop on Tuesday, she shares the screen with her former co-stars, as well as JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, and Jamie Lynn's own 12-year-old daughter, Maddie.

"Maddie's in the video and it was the best day of her life," Jamie Lynn shared with a smile. "She's basically best friends with all the major influencers right now."

As for her big sis, Jamie Lynn said Britney wasn't able to be a part of the music video. "She was busy having a nice little vacation that she very much deserved," she said, adding that Maddie "was a big enough star" to carry the project.

"There wasn't a lot of room to have anyone else," Jamie Lynn added with a laugh.

With this reunion special coming together and receiving a lot of love from fans, the actress says that hopes of a reboot have stronger footing than ever before.

"I think that the reboot is going to happen even faster now that we have done this song because, not only was the chemistry still there but we saw what the world will look like in today's world," she explained. "So I think that all this did was push this to happen sooner."

She added that "creative conversations are already being had" with the people in charge of making a Zoey 101 reboot a reality.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jamie Lynn gleefully shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her co-stars -- as well as the music video's guest stars -- as they reunited for the special fan event.

The music video for Jamie Lynn's new song "Follow Me (Zoey 101)" drops Tuesday. The song itself is available for download now.

Check out the video below to hear more about the possible Zoey 101 reboot.