Jamie Lee Curtis on Overcoming Addiction and Her 22 Years of Sobriety (Exclusive)

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting candid about an important milestone. The Knives Out star recently opened up to AARP The Magazine about overcoming addiction and her sobriety journey.

"I've been sober 22 years, off of an alcohol and pain pill addiction," Curtis shared, adding that the "process of being a sober person puts you in the one day at a time mentality."

Curtis has been sober since 1999, and she spoke with ET back in 2002 about the devastating impact of addiction.

"It kills people. It killed my brother. It kills young people, old people, it ruins families," Curtis said at the time. "It's ruinous."

Now, over two decades later, Curtis shared some advice and words of wisdom that she's learned while walking her own path.

"Try to stay out of the future and try to forget the past, because it's over and you can't do anything about it anyway," she said. "Try to live a present life."

Now, at 62, the legendary scream queen is living her best life, and she revealed to AARP The Magazine that she's shocked to still be in show business 43 years after her breakout role in the original Halloween back in 1978.

This October, Curtis will once again be starring as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills -- the second of three new films in the franchise -- following the success of the 2018 sequel, Halloween, which raked in $255 million at the box office.

It turned into this big monster hit that I didn't expect. So it's just opened up a whole new idea for me that I get to make movies into my 60s," Curtis shared. "Which I never thought I would do."

For more on Curtis, check out the video below.