Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh on the Lips After 2023 SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis' love for Michelle Yeoh is everything, everywhere, all at once!

The actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, and she celebrated by planting a kiss right on her co-star's lips!

Curtis also took a moment in her speech -- in which she again poked fun at herself for being a "nepo baby" -- to say that Yeoh was the reason she signed on to star in the "weird" movie that's earned her a career-first Oscar nomination, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“Where is Michelle Yeoh??" she asked the crowd. "I say 'Michelle.' You say 'Yeoh!'...Michelle Yeoh, I love you I love you I love you!"

Jamie Lee Curtis kisses Michelle Yeoh after winning Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/CRYlfYZaZx — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@kingbeyshive) February 27, 2023

When ET's Denny Directo asked about the kiss backstage after her big win, Curtis seemed surprised to learn that it happened, as she was in such a daze after winning.

"I kissed her? Did I really?" Curtis asked. "Well, I love Michelle Yeoh. I mean, we love each other."

Curtis jokingly added, "{Although] she's married, I met her husband in England. He's lovely. I also have a husband."

Before the big show, ET caught up with Curtis on the SAG Awards red carpet, who said she was loving the awards season appreciation for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"This is Entertainment. This is the season of shiny things. It's beautiful attention. It's art. It's getting to see fabulous people in fancy dresses," Curtis shared. "But we're all real people, and we live in a world that is at war. And it's a very tough life out there for most people, and they look at show business -- or when I call show-off business -- as a distraction."

"It's entertainment, and if we're not having a good time doing it, if we look super serious, there's a problem," she added. "Because then the people watching us aren't having fun because we're not having fun. So guess what? We're having fun."

